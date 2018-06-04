RENO, Nev. (AP) — A 25-year-old northern Nevada man who was convicted of second-degree murder on a tribal reservation near the Idaho line has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison.
U.S. District Judge Larry Hicks sentenced Borden Britt of Owyhee (oh-WAH’-hee) in Reno on Monday.
A member of the Shoshone Paiute Tribes of the Duck Valley Indian Reservation, Britt pleaded guilty earlier to one federal count of second-degree murder within Indian Country.
Prosecutors say he admitted slitting the throat of his victim with a hunting knife last July during a fight at a house on the reservation in Owyhee about 100 miles (160 kilometers) north of Elko.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- High school's 2016-17 teacher of year arrested on sex charge
- U.S. trying to find discreet way to pay for Kim Jong Un’s hotel during summit
- Supreme Court sides with Colorado baker who refused gay couple's wedding-cake order VIEW
- Officer wounds self during pursuit near San Diego marathon
- Charlotte Fox, survivor of 1996 Everest disaster, dies after an apparent fall at home
The judge ordered him to serve five years of parole upon his release from prison.