SALINA, Kan. (AP) — 15-year-old girl from Georgia was killed during the holiday weekend when the utility terrain vehicle she was driving crashed in Saline County.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says Taylor Patterson, of Woodstock, Georgia, died Sunday when she lost control of the vehicle on a country road. Soldan says it’s unclear why she lost control of the vehicle.

The vehicle overturned and Patterson was partially thrown off and pinned underneath.

The Salina Journal reports Patterson was taken to Salina Regional Health Center, where she later died.

A passenger in the vehicle, 60-year-old Tony Jennings, of Salina, also was taken to the Salina hospital. He was not listed as a patient Monday.

Neither Patterson nor Jennings wore safety restraints.

