HIGH POINT, N.C. (AP) — A 15-year-old male has been charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of a North Carolina man last week.

Police in High Point have charged the teen in the shooting death of 50-year-old Gene Aikens on May 16.

Police say the teen was a willing participant as 21-year-old Zachary Christopher Aikens of High Point killed his father. The younger man is charged with murder and four counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer during a shootout the same day his father was killed.

Police returned fire and wounded Zachary Aikens, who remains in a Winston-Salem hospital.

The teen’s name has not been released because of his age.