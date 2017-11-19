TEWKSBURY, Mass. (AP) — Massachusetts authorities say an all-terrain vehicle crash has left a 15-year-old rider dead.
The Middlesex district attorney’s office says Tewksbury police responded to a report of a crash around 11 a.m. Sunday. They found the Wilmington teen on the ground next to the ATV he had been riding.
The boy was pronounced dead at the scene. He has not been identified.
A preliminary investigation suggests the victim was the only one on the ATV at the time of the crash. No foul play is suspected.
