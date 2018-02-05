SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — A 15-year-old boy has been arrested in a shooting at a Georgia funeral home that wounded a 12-year-old boy.
Savannah-Chatham police said in a release that SWAT, the Hostage Negotiation Team and detectives arrested the teen early Sunday. He’s charged with two counts of aggravated assault in the Saturday shooting at Bonaventure Funeral Home.
Police say the 12-year-old boy remains in critical condition.
The Savannah Morning News reported that the shooting happened after the funeral service for 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd, a murder suspect killed by police last month after authorities say he pointed a BB gun at officers. Boyd was a suspect in the fatal shooting of Balil Whitfield.
Most Read Stories
- As cost of living soars, half of Seattle-area tax filers earn under $50K, IRS data show | FYI Guy
- It’s worse than you think: Everett leads the nation in traffic congestion, report says
- King County housing market kicks off 2018 even hotter than before, as Seattle breaks price record
- Four-star defensive tackle Tuli Letuligasenoa flips commitment from USC to Washington
- Jacob Eason, former Lake Stevens 5-star QB, officially transferring to Washington
Police said Sunday they don’t believe the funeral home shooting was meant as retaliation for Whitfield’s shooting.