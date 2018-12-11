LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Fifteen people have been taken to a hospital with minor injuries after two buses collided at Walt Disney World.
The Florida Highway Patrol says one bus rear-ended another at a parking booth near Epcot on Tuesday morning.
There were 51 passengers on the two buses.
A highway patrol spokeswoman says the passengers taken to the hospital had “very minor injuries.”
