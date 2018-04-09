BOSTON (AP) — Republican Gov. Charlie Baker says $15 million of state education funds will be available to school districts that enrolled evacuee students from Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands.

The move is part of a supplemental budget bill that was filed in January. Schools have seen an influx of about 3,000 students following the devastation of Hurricanes Irma and Maria to the islands.

The bulk of those students are concentrated in 12 school districts: Boston, Chicopee, Fall River, Fitchburg, Holyoke, Lawrence, Leominster, Lowell, New Bedford, Southbridge, Springfield and Worcester.

School districts impacted by increased student enrollments are given the aid through the state’s school funding formula, known as Chapter 70.

Schools will receive the funds during the week of April 16th.