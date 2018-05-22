CHICAGO (AP) — Fifteen libraries across Illinois will share more than $700,000 in state grants to help pay for critical remodeling and renovation projects.

Secretary of State Jesse White, who also serves as state librarian, announced the funding on Tuesday. He says public libraries are “cornerstones of our communities” and the money will help them remain “the best information resource centers available to citizens.”

Among the libraries receiving money are Benton Public Library District, Elmwood Park Public Library and Selby Township Library District in DePue.

Several libraries are receiving money to help make facilities accessible to people with disabilities. Others will use the money for new roofs or HVAC systems.

Some of the state library grants require local matching funds. A statewide committee selects the recipients.