BOSTON (AP) — Authorities say at least 15 buildings in communities north of Boston that were damaged in gas explosions last month are uninhabitable.

The Eagle-Tribune reports the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency said Wednesday 19 other buildings in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover are suitable for “restricted use,” which means they need repairs. According to the agency, an additional 102 buildings sustained “minor damage.”

Agency spokesman Christopher Besse says many of the damaged buildings are multi-unit structures used by more than one family.

The Sept. 13 explosions and fires killed a teenager and injured at least 25 other people. Investigators continue to probe the cause.

A class-action lawsuit has been filed against Columbia Gas and its parent company on behalf of affected residents.

___

Information from: The Eagle-Tribune, http://www.eagletribune.com