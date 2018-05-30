LOS ANGELES (AP) — Prosecutors say 142 people face criminal charges after a crackdown on illegal marijuana dispensaries in Los Angeles.

City Attorney Mike Feuer says Wednesday that the charges involve employees of 32 commercial cannabis businesses and a company that delivers marijuana.

Officials say it’s the first time the city has brought criminal charges against illegal pot dispensaries since recreational marijuana was legalized in California in January.

Legal businesses need both city and state licenses.

Police Lt. Stacy Spell says officers targeting illegal marijuana businesses have made 160 arrests and raided 54 locations since the beginning of the year.

Earlier this year, state regulators sent cease-and-desist letters to about 1,000 marijuana businesses they say were operating illegally statewide.