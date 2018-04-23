PHOENIX (AP) — About 140,000 voters in Maricopa County have not received voter registration ID cards.

The Arizona Republic reports county officials say they have not mailed out cards since December, citing a printing delay.

The lack of cards could leave eligible voters unaware they can cast a ballot in Tuesday’s 8th Congressional District special election to replace ousted Republican U.S. Rep. Trent Franks.

Voter registrations are activated no matter when ID cards are sent out. And there are other ways for voters to provide identification on Election Day.

But some worry voters may not believe they are registered if they haven’t received an official card.

After The Republic inquired, the Recorder’s Office says it will send an email to voters affected by the delay. Not all voters have an email address on file.

