TOLEDO, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a young teen has died after taking his grandparents’ pickup truck and crashing into a tree southwest of Portland.
The Oregonian/OregonLive reports 14-year-old Carter Worden of Toledo crossed over the center line on Oregon 229 and hit a tree on the east side of the highway.
Oregon State Police say authorities responded to the scene about 2:40 a.m. Friday.
Police say the teen lived with his grandparents and took the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado from them during the night.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Who is Q? Behind conspiracy theory erupting at Trump rallies
- Septuagenarians spar over Costco samples
- Trump base latches onto ‘Q’ internet conspiracy cult
- Oregon wildfire 'holding steady;' threatens structures VIEW
- He knocked over a port-a-potty. His sentence? Shoveling manure.
State police say no other cars were involved in the crash.
An investigation continues.
___
Information from: The Oregonian/OregonLive, http://www.oregonlive.com