GONZALES, La. (AP) — A 14-year-old driving a car down a highway in the middle of the night is under arrest after police said he collided with a motorcycle, killing both of its riders.
WBRZ-TV cites a Louisiana State Police news release that says 42-year-old Robert Stafford and 45-year-old Dusty Duet were pronounced dead at the scene shortly before 2 a.m. on Monday. It says the 14-year-old crossed into oncoming traffic on Louisiana Highway 74 and crashed head-on into their motorcycle. The teen eventually hit a utility pole and was hospitalized with moderate injuries. Police don’t suspect he was impaired.
The boy’s charges include unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and two counts of negligent homicide.
Information from: WBRZ-TV, http://www.wbrz.com