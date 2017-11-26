CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Some of Carson City’s earliest pioneers now have proper headstones at a historic cemetery.
The Nevada Appeal reported Saturday that 14 headstones to properly mark unnamed graves at Lone Mountain Cemetery.
The headstones were paid for through public donations.
The builder of the headstones also donated time and most of the costs.
Project founder Melinda Cash began taking photos of the headstones several years ago.
She says she couldn’t help but notice how many graves were damaged, missing or had no memorial marker.
She says there are hundreds of graves that may never be identified.
The 40-acre (0.06-sq. mile) cemetery is operated by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.
___
Information from: Nevada Appeal, http://www.nevadaappeal.com