Fourteen people have been added to Alaska Airlines’ banned passengers’ list after they were rowdy, argumentative and refused to wear masks on a flight from Dulles International Airport to Seattle, the airline said.

Airline spokesperson Ray Lane said those banned were on Flight 1085 from the D.C.-area airport to Sea-Tac International Airport on Thursday night.

“Last night, a number of passengers onboard Alaska Airlines Flight 1085 from Washington Dulles to Seattle were non-mask compliant, rowdy, argumentative and harassed our crew members,” Lane wrote in an email Friday morning.

“Their behavior was unacceptable. We apologize to our other guests who were made uncomfortable on the flight.”

To date, Alaska Airlines has banned 302 people since Aug. 7 for violating its mask policy, including the 14 recent additions, he said.