BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Fourteen state senators signed a letter asking Gov. John Bel Edwards to call a special session this month to address the expiration of $1 billion in temporary taxes. Republican Sen. Rick Ward led the effort. But while he won support from the Senate’s top leader, Ward couldn’t persuade a majority of the 39 state senators to put their name on the letter. Here’s who signed:
—Senate President John Alario, R-Westwego.
—Sen. Bret Allain, R-Franklin.
—Sen. Norby Chabert, R-Houma.
—Sen. Ryan Gatti, R-Bossier City.
—Sen. Ronnie Johns, R-Lake Charles.
—Sen. Eric LaFleur, D-Ville Platte.
—Sen. Gerald Long, R-Winnfield.
—Sen. Jay Luneau, D-Alexandria.
—Sen. Danny Martiny, R-Kenner.
—Sen. Fred Mills, R-Parks.
—Sen. Dan “Blade” Morrish, R-Jennings.
—Sen. John Smith, R-Leesville.
—Sen. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi.
—Sen. Rick Ward, R-Port Allen.
___
Source: Letter provided by Sen. Rick Ward.