CLAREMONT, N.H. (AP) — Police in New Hampshire have accused two people of cramming 14 cats into a medium-sized dog crate left outside a house. One of the cats was found dead and a second has since died.

Sullivan County Humane Society Director Cheryl Bromley said the cats were underweight and had respiratory infections. They were found earlier this month. Bromley says they ranged in age from 2 to 4 years old and estimates they were in the crate for more than 24 hours. She said the crate would be acceptable for up to two adult cats.

Claremont Police Chief Mark Chase says city residents Dwaine Lord and Crystal Lamonda were cited on 14 counts each of cruelty to animals. Numbers listed for them were out of service.