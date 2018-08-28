NEW YORK (AP) — Prosecutors have arrested a 13th suspect in the brutal gang-related slaying of a teenager outside a New York City deli and are seeking a 14th.

The Daily News reports that Bronx prosecutors are seeking a 14th suspect in the June 20 machete death of 15-year-old Lesandro Guzman-Feliz.

The 13th suspect, 29-year-old Ronald Urena, was arrested Sunday and pleaded not guilty in court Monday. He told reporters in Spanish that he was innocent.

Police say Urena was in one of the cars that chased Guzman-Feliz to the grocery store where he was stabbed to death.

Authorities say the suspects are members of the violent Trinitarios gang. They said Guzman-Feliz was been mistakenly targeted by the gang.

A widely shared video recording of the teen’s murder shocked the city.

Information from: Daily News, http://www.nydailynews.com