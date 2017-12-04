CHICAGO (AP) — A new mural honoring 20 women who have shaped Chicago arts and culture has been unveiled at the Chicago Cultural Center.

The 132-foot (40.23-meter) by 100-foot (30.48-meter) mural features TV host and actress Oprah Winfrey, former Chicago first lady Maggie Daley and Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Gwendolyn Brooks, among others. Artist and MacArthur Fellow Kerry James Marshall unveiled the mural Monday morning.

The mural is funded by the group Murals of Acceptance, which aims to support free public art. The mural is on the Garland Court side of the Chicago Cultural Center between Washington and Randolph streets in downtown Chicago.

Chicago Mayor Rahm Emanuel was among those at the unveiling. He says the mural is “a continuation of creativity and culture that continues to inspire us.”