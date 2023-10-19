SAN MATEO, Calif. — A 42-year-old San Francisco man and a 28-year-old Oakland woman were arrested on suspicion of stealing more than $130,000 worth of jewelry and electronic devices from a rental car Monday in San Mateo, police said.

The burglary happened around 8:10 p.m. in the 100 block of East 4th Avenue, the San Mateo Police Department said in a news release. The victim told police she saw one of the suspects break a window, steal a purse and get into a gray minivan.

Police said luggage containing the jewelry and electronic devices was also stolen from the rental car.

Officers obtained a description of the suspects and the getaway vehicle, including the license plate number, police said.

On Tuesday, police officers in Menlo Park found the minivan and detained its two occupants.

The occupants were identified as the vehicle burglary suspects, police said. They were arrested and booked into San Mateo County jail on charges of second-degree burglary, grand theft and conspiracy to commit a crime.