FIRTH, Neb. (AP) — Officials in southeastern Nebraska say a 13-year-old girl has died a day after a car she was in was involved in a five-car pileup.

The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office says Ryan Post, a student at Norris School near Firth, died Thursday afternoon. Investigators say the girl was a right rear passenger and was wearing her seat belt at the time of Wednesday afternoon crash near the school.

Officials say the chain-reaction crash happened when traffic slowed for an earlier crash on the road. Post’s car was hit by a large pickup truck.

Investigators say three of the drivers were Norris students and the other two were adults who had picked up children from Norris School. Fourteen of the 16 people involved were students from the school district.