SPANISH LAKE, Mo. (AP) — Police in eastern Missouri say a 66-year-old Spanish Lake woman has been stabbed to death in her home, and a 13-year-old girl has been arrested.
St. Louis County Police officers were called to the home Wednesday afternoon and say they found Ada Lovett with stab wounds. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Investigators say the stabbing appears to have been the result of a domestic incident.
Police have not released the girl’s name. The Associated Press does not generally name juveniles accused of crimes.
