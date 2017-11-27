COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say the body of a 13-year-old boy has been recovered from a South Carolina lake.
News outlets report that Richland County Sheriff’s Department Public Information Officer Lt. Curtis Wilson says the boy’s body was recovered from Lake Carolina just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday. Deputies and the department’s dive team had responded to calls from the scene around 3 p.m.
Wilson said the boy “slipped into the lake” and the death is being considered an accidental drowning.
The sheriff’s department and Richland County Coroner are investigating. The boy’s name hasn’t been released.
Most Read Stories
- This City Hall, brought to you by Amazon | Danny Westneat
- Seattle teen sentenced in Jasmer slaying
- The Huskies embarrassed WSU in another Apple Cup. Just don't call it a rivalry game
- Here are the bowl game possibilities for the UW Huskies after their Apple Cup win
- It was all going to be different this year for the Cougars. Then they got pummeled by UW ... again