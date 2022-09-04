Thirteen ships carrying grain set sail from once-blockaded Ukrainian ports Sunday, the largest convoy to depart the country since a United Nations-brokered deal meant to ease a global food crisis was reached in July, officials said.

The flotilla’s departure, confirmed by Ukraine’s Infrastructure Ministry and the U.N., is the latest sign that the security guarantees for the agreement to resume agricultural exports by sea are working.

The vessels must travel between Ukraine and Turkey on a 3-mile wide surveilled route that is monitored by a joint coordination group with representatives from Ukraine, Russia, Turkey and the U.N.

The 311,403 tons of cargo left from the Chornomorsk, Pivdennyi and Odesa ports, with shipments bound for Africa, Asia and Europe.

Ukraine supplied about 50 million tons of grain a year to the world market before the war, according to the U.N. When Russia blocked Ukraine’s ports in February, it tightened the market and worsened the global food crisis.

One shortcoming of the grain deal so far, experts say, has been volume: Many more ships need to be leaving Ukrainian ports to make a difference. This is partly a capacity issue, with only three of Ukraine’s 17 ports in use. Plus, some importers are hesitant to risk sending ships into a war zone even with the security guarantees under the agreement.

But the pace has gradually picked up. In the past two weeks, 35 ships from Ukraine have been inspected in Istanbul, compared with 25 from the previous two weeks, according to the U.N.’s shipment tracker. Two World Food Program-chartered vessels carrying grain for humanitarian aid have left Ukraine, and one has reached its destination.

Ukraine is still a long way from returning to its prewar export levels, when close to 200 ships moved through its ports each month. As of Sunday, 87 shipments total had departed Ukraine since the deal was struck six weeks ago, according to the U.N. Together, they carried nearly 2,288,707 tons of agricultural products.

Although the deal cleared a diplomatic hurdle to reopen trade, it did not address the continued dangers of farming in a war zone. For months, Russian mines have killed tractor drivers and crops have burned from artillery strikes.

On Sunday, Russian shelling destroyed a grain elevator in Ochakiv, a coastal city in the Mykolaiv region. Although no casualties were reported, several thousand tons of grain were destroyed, the city’s deputy mayor Oleksii Vaskov, said on Facebook.