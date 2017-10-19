PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Prosecutors say 13 members of rival Philadelphia drug dealing groups have been indicted on various counts of murder and drug trafficking.

Acting U.S. Attorney Louis D. Lappen said Thursday that the groups sold crack cocaine out of two nearby playgrounds referred to as “the Grounds” and “the Pit” in a west Philadelphia neighborhood.

Lappen says violence broke out in 2013 when a member of “the Pit” crew killed a rival in an effort to expand his drug dealing territory. “The Grounds” organization retaliated, shooting a member of “the Pit” group about 10 times but failing to kill him.

An innocent bystander was then shot as a member of “the Pit” group fired rounds down a residential street.