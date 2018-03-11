Share story

By
The Associated Press

LA JOLLA, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say 13 Mexican immigrants found off the La Jolla coast in a boat were taken into custody.

The Los Angeles Times reports San Diego lifeguards intercepted the boat Saturday in the surf and towed it a little farther out to sea for the safety of those onboard.

San Diego lifeguard Lt. Rich Stropky told OnSceneTV that the U.S. Coast Guard got a report shortly before 7 a.m. that the boat appeared disabled.

A federal official says the 12 men and one woman were Mexican citizens who entered the United States illegally. The Border Patrol took them into custody.

Stropky says no one was injured.

