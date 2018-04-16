KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Police at the University of Rhode Island say swastikas and lewd images have been carved into more than a dozen cars in the past two weeks.

Police say the images have been found on 13 cars at the Kingston campus since April 4. Officers have been reviewing surveillance footage and patrolling parking lots, but have not identified any suspects.

The school says it condemns all vandalism but said “the hateful and offensive nature of these incidents deserves the strongest repudiation.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police.