KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Police at the University of Rhode Island say swastikas and lewd images have been carved into more than a dozen cars in the past two weeks.
Police say the images have been found on 13 cars at the Kingston campus since April 4. Officers have been reviewing surveillance footage and patrolling parking lots, but have not identified any suspects.
The school says it condemns all vandalism but said “the hateful and offensive nature of these incidents deserves the strongest repudiation.”
Anyone with information is asked to call police.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Archaeologists find silver treasure on German Baltic island VIEW
- Starbucks CEO apologizes to black men arrested while waiting at Philadelphia store
- Trump lawyer forced to reveal another client: Sean Hannity VIEW
- Springsteen, mom dance together to celebrate her birthday
- In interview, Comey calls Trump ‘morally unfit’ and a ‘stain’ on all around him