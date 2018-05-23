BOSTON (AP) — Authorities in Massachusetts say they seized more than 2.5 kilograms of fentanyl and heroin and 3,000 pills in a major drug trafficking operation bust that resulted in more than a dozen arrests.

Attorney General Maura Healey’s office says 13 people are facing charges in connection to the opioid trafficking ring on Boston’s North Shore. They were arrested Tuesday and 12 of them have been arraigned in the Peabody District Court.

Healey’s office says authorities also seized $415,000 in cash during the takedown, which was a joint effort of federal, state and local law enforcement.

The agencies involved in the investigation include Massachusetts State Police, the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and the Lynn, Beverly, Danvers and Peabody Police Departments.