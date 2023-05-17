After Tuesday night’s special election in Oregon, the Greater Idaho Movement has claimed victory in 12 Eastern Oregon counties. The movement’s proposal calls for 14 full counties in eastern Oregon to move to Idaho, as well as the eastern side of a number of other counties in central Oregon.

Wallowa County, located in the northeast corner of the state and bordering both Idaho and Washington state, voted on the ballot question requiring county commissioners to discuss the possibility of moving the Idaho-Oregon state border westward.

By midday Wednesday, 3,421 people had voted on the measure, with 50.3% voting in favor of requiring discussions on moving the state border. The county has a population of 7,659, which is about 2% of the people of Eastern Oregon, according to the Greater Idaho Movement.

Although ballots still need to be counted, the Greater Idaho Movement believes that the vote will swing in its favor.

“The final election results in favor of Greater Idaho ballot measures have always been 1 to 4 percentage points higher than the election night result,” the movement said in a news release. “So the Greater Idaho movement feels confident that their measure has won the Wallowa County election.”

The proclaimed victory now means that all three Oregon counties that border Idaho — Wallowa, Baker and Malheur — have voted in favor of the movement.

The partisan-motivated movement was founded in 2020 to separate Republican-voting Eastern Oregon counties from the Democrat-leaning western counties. The campaign calls for the state border to shift to approximately the east edge of the Cascade Mountains in Oregon, allowing Idaho to adopt up to 14 counties.

The Idaho House passed the Greater Idaho bill in February, but the bill stalled in the Senate State Affairs Committee. The bill would have required the Idaho legislature to begin discussions with the Oregon legislature on moving the state border. Proponents of the bill argued that moving the state border would push Oregon’s drug laws further away from Idaho’s population.

Wallowa County initially rejected putting the Greater Idaho measure on the ballot, but a voters’ initiative garnered enough votes to put the action on the ballot.

The movement still requires Umatilla, Gilliam and Crook counties to vote for commissioners to begin discussions. The Greater Idaho map also calls for parts of Wasco, Jefferson, Deschutes and Klamath counties to join Idaho — Jefferson and Klamath have already voted yes, while the border in Deschutes County leaves Bend, a city that notably votes Democrat, in Oregon.