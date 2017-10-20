OCONTO, Wis. (AP) — An Oconto County trucker has been sentenced to 125 years in prison for sexually assaulting five children and possessing child pornography.

Prosecutors say Rodney Enneper took the children on trips in his truck and assaulted them during the course of several years.

WLUK-TV reports Enneper was convicted of 11 sexual assault charges, including repeatedly sexually assaulting the same child.

Enneper was convicted by a jury earlier this year.

