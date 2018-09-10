SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A rescue flight has landed in Oregon carrying 125 pets that were living at high-kill shelters in Oklahoma.
The Statesman Journal reported Monday that the flight was the 16th flight by an organization called Fetch Fido a Flight, which flies animals from those shelters in Oklahoma to Oregon no-kill shelters.
These 108 dogs and 17 cats arrived in Salem over the weekend and will be housed at SafeHaven Humane Society south of Albany.
They will soon be up for adoption.
___
Information from: Statesman Journal, http://www.statesmanjournal.com