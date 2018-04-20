SPRINGFIELD, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a Springfield seventh-grader has been charged with three counts of marijuana delivery near a school for allegedly giving edible pot that looked like candy to several eighth-graders.

Springfield Police Lt. Scott McKee said Thursday that officials learned of the incident Monday when an eighth-grader went to the office at Thurston Middle School after lunch complaining of nausea and light-headedness.

McKee says the student told officials that another student had given her and two others a hard-candy covered pineapple-flavored chewable rope similar to licorice.

McKee says the marijuana product looked like a commercial Nerds-brand candy sold in stores.