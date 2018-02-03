SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) — Police in Savannah are investigating a shooting at a funeral home that wounded a 12-year-old boy.

Savannah-Chatham police spokeswoman Bianca Johnson told the Savannah Morning News that officers responded to the funeral home around 3:15 p.m. Saturday to find the boy suffering from life-threatening injuries. Johnson says he was brought to a hospital.

People in the area told the newspaper the shooting happened just after the funeral service for 20-year-old Ricky Jerome Boyd, a murder suspect killed by police last month after authorities say he pointed a BB gun at officers.

Johnson says detectives were investigating the Saturday shooting.

