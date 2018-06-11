COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — A 12-year-old boy drowned in a swimming pool at a Colorado Springs condominium complex over the weekend.

Colorado Springs Police Sgt. John Koch said the drowning was reported at 3:32 p.m. Saturday. The boy was taken to a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The boy’s name has not been released and Koch says he did not know if the boy lived in the complex where the drowning occurred.

The Gazette reports signs at the pool warn no lifeguard is on duty.

Information from: The Gazette, http://www.gazette.com