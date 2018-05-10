BURLINGTON, N.J. (AP) — Authorities say a 12-year-old boy drowned when he fell off a pier while fishing with friends at a New Jersey lake.
The boy’s body was recovered Thursday night from Sylvan Lake in Burlington Township.
Investigators say he and another child had slipped into the water hours earlier, but the other child was able to get back to safety.
The name of the boy who died has not been released.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Mormons severing all ties with Boy Scouts, ending long bond
- 'Ode to Joy': 104-year-old sings cheerily on eve of suicide
- Hawaii volcano could spew boulders the size of refrigerators VIEW
- David Goodall, 104, just took his own life, after making a powerful statement about assisted death
- Fact check: President Trump has made 3,001 false or misleading claims so far