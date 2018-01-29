WELLINGTON, Fla. (AP) — Florida authorities says 12 people, many of them teenagers, have been arrested and charged with breaking into a South Florida home to party and steal.

The Palm Beach Post reports Palm Beach sheriff’s deputies checked on a home in early January after reports of a burglary.

Twelve people, from ages 18-20 were arrested, including one young man last week who said he cashed a check stolen from the victim’s home, using her dead husband’s name.

The homeowner, who was out of town during the break-in, said a BMW X5 SUV, a TD Bank checkbook, Harmon Kardon wireless speaker, more than $3,000 in liquor and wine and six dining room chairs were stolen.

Information from: The Palm Beach (Fla.) Post, http://www.pbpost.com