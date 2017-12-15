BURLINGTON, N.C. (AP) — Police in North Carolina are seeking people accused of voting in the 2016 general election while still on felony probation or post-release supervision.

The Times-News of Burlington reports that Alamance County District Attorney Patrick Nadolski sent a news release Nov. 29 stating that a grand jury had indicted 12 people for violating state election laws.

After elections, the State Board of Elections compares the state’s voter registration database against the state Department of Public Safety’s list of felons, and reviews voting history to determine if matches voted while still serving their sentences.

The violation can carry a penalty of up to two years in prison.

One man who was indicted, Anthony Leon Haith, turned himself in on Monday, but says no one told him he couldn’t vote.

