MILAN (AP) — Italian firefighters say 12 people have been killed and three injured after a van accident in a town in southern Italy.
The ANSA news agency reported that the victims were immigrant farm workers returning from work Monday. The van they were driving hit a truck carrying tomatoes head-on, causing the van to overturn near the town of Foggia.
The nationalities of the victims have not been released.
This was a separate traffic accident from the deadly tanker truck explosion that took place Monday in Bologna, northern Italy, that left at least two people dead and up to 70 injured.
