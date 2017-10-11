LAS CRUCES, N.M. (AP) — Authorities say 12 parents in Dona Ana County have been convicted on truancy charges for failing to making sure their children attend school.

The parents pleaded no contest Wednesday to charges of failure to enforce compulsory school attendance and four cases were rescheduled.

Two parents failed to appear at the hearing and a judge issued bench warrants for their arrest.

Under New Mexico law, the parent or guardian of a school-aged child is responsible for his or her school attendance.

However, prosecution is typically pursued when parents fail to address the issues with school officials.

Wednesday’s truancy docket was the fifth prosecuted this year by the Third Judicial District Attorney’s Office as part of an ongoing partnership with Las Cruces Public Schools and the Gadsden Independent School District.