TBILISI, Georgia (AP) — The Georgian Interior Ministry says 12 people have died in a fire in a hotel in the Black Sea resort city of Batumi.
Russia’s TASS news agency is quoting the ministry as saying the fire engulfed the Leograd hotel late Friday evening.
The ministry says more than 100 people, including guests and employees, were evacuated from the burning building.
It says the victims are being identified. The cause of the fire is not immediately clear.
