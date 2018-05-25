NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (AP) — Billed as a next-generation aircraft carrier, the USS Gerald R. Ford will return to a Virginia shipbuilding yard this summer for upgrades and fixes to problems discovered during initial periods at sea.

The Daily Press cites an email from Naval Sea Systems Command Bill Couch that says a propulsion-related issue was discovered in January as the $12.9 billion warship left Naval Station Norfolk. Couch says the Navy and Newport News Shipbuilding are evaluating a potential claim against the unidentified manufacturer.

Another mechanical-related problem was detected when the Ford left on May 19. The ship returned to Norfolk for adjustments.

The ship is scheduled to arrive at Newport News in mid-July for the correction of remaining problems and installation of combat systems. It’s expected to remain there for about a year.

