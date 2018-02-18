SENECA, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old South Carolina girl has died in a hit-and-run accident that occurred as she walked to a store with two friends.
The Oconee County coroner identified the girl as Emmalee Budrevich of Seneca, a sixth-grader at Seneca Middle School. Coroner Karl Addis says she was killed about 9:30 p.m. Saturday at an intersection near Seneca. Addis says Emmalee and two friends were walking from her home to a store.
Authorities say the driver fled the scene.
The Oconee County school district says extra counselors will be present Tuesday at Seneca Middle School.
