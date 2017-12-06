SUITLAND, Md. (AP) — Police in a Maryland suburb of Washington say an 11-year-old boy was shot when a neighbor’s handgun fired.

Prince George’s County Police said in a news release that the boy was in the neighbor’s care at the neighbor’s home in Suitland Tuesday night. Officers say the neighbor, the legal owner of the handgun, was putting the weapon away when it fired once, striking the boy.

Authorities say the neighbor grabbed the boy, ran to the boy’s home and alerted the boy’s mother. The neighbor, who police say is retired from the military, drove the boy and his mother to a nearby military facility.

The boy was taken to Children’s National Medical Center in Washington, where police say he is in critical condition.

Police say the neighbor is cooperating with investigators.