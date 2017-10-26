ST. LOUIS (AP) — An 11-year-old boy is hospitalized in stable condition after being shot while inside a home in north St. Louis.
KMOV-TV reports the shooting happened Wednesday night. The child was with six other people inside a home when they heard gunshots. The boy realized he had been hit and was taken to a hospital.
No one else was injured. Police are looking for a white vehicle seen leaving the area after the shooting. It isn’t immediately known if the home was targeted or if the child was hit by a stray bullet.
Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com