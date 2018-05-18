PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an 11-year-old boy has been killed in a hit-and-run accident in Philadelphia at the end of the school day, and a suspect is in custody.

Police say he was hit shortly after 3 p.m. Friday in south Philadelphia.

He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Just after 6 p.m., police announced the vehicle has been found and the suspect is in custody.

No other information is available.