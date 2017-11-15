POMPANO BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say an 11-year-old Florida boy stole his neighbor’s car and then crashed it into a fence.
The Sun Sentinel reports that the Toyota Corolla was stolen Tuesday morning in a Pompano Beach neighborhood.
The Broward Sheriff’s Office says the boy made it about a mile before crashing. He then ditched the vehicle and ran to Charles Drew Elementary School, where deputies eventually found and arrested him.
The boy faces charges of grand theft auto and leaving the scene of a crash.
___
Information from: Sun Sentinel , http://www.sun-sentinel.com/