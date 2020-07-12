SAN DIEGO — A three-alarm fire onboard the amphibious assault ship Bonhomme Richard injured 11 sailors Sunday morning as multiple agencies responded to the blaze.

A spokesman for Navy Region Southwest said the location of the blaze and its extent are not known at this time.

Eleven sailors were sent to local hospitals with minor injuries, according to Brian O’Rourke, a Navy Region Southwest spokesman.

According to the Associated Press, 200 sailors are estimated to have been on board Sunday morning. All sailors have been evacuated from the ship and are accounted for, O’Rourke said.

The fire was reported shortly after 8:50 a.m., according to San Diego Fire-Rescue officials. The department said on Twitter at that time that at least one sailor has been injured and that 150 firefighters were assigned to the blaze. A fire investigator also was dispatched.

The cause of the fire was not known. People at the scene reported hearing an explosion.

No other information was immediately available.

The ship was in drydock at General Dynamics NASSCO in San Diego last year and has been undergoing further maintenance at Naval Base San Diego. Its last deployment was in 2018.

