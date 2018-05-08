CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — A gas station-turned-coffee shop in Lebanon and a church turned into condominiums in Concord are among projects winning recognition from the New Hampshire Preservation Alliance.

Other projects that won praise Tuesday are the restoration of a shed in Freedom that housed rollers used to flatten snow on roads, before plows; the rehabilitation of Francestown’s 1847 Town Hall; and the restoration of a cast-iron fence around a churchyard in Holderness.

They are among 11 projects recognized for outstanding historic preservation activity.

Winners were honored for their stewardship of community assets and gathering places; excellence in large- and small-scale community development projects; and preservation of rare and iconic properties.