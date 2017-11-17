CHURCHILL, Pa. (AP) — Police say 11 people suffered injuries when a tanker truck carrying lime slammed into several cars at a traffic light.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports the truck was exiting Interstate 376 in Churchill Friday afternoon when it crashed into a line of cars. Allegheny County detectives say the truck driver reported that his vehicle lost its brakes.

Nine people were taken to local hospitals, one of them in serious condition. Police say no life-threatening injuries were reported.

An investigation is continuing.