WARREN, Mich. (AP) — A suburban Detroit mayor says children were living in “horrific” conditions and eating cereal off the floor of a home where 11 were sickened.
Warren Mayor Jim Fouts said Tuesday that some of the children suffered from malnutrition and were grossly underweight. Authorities say the floor of the house was covered in cereal and animal feces.
Warren Fire Commissioner Skip McAdams says an aunt took three children to a hospital Monday for various ailments. McAdams says eight other children under the supervision of a 10-year-old also were transported to hospitals.
Police Chief William Dwyer says only one child, a baby, remained hospitalized Tuesday in stable condition.
Dwyer says turned the case over to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office for possible charges.
Fouts says the 11 children belong to two mothers.
Authorities have posted an “unsafe structure” sign at the home.